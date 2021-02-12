FAYETTE, IOWA -- Upper Iowa converted a three-point play with 10 seconds remaining to defeat Minnesota State 96-94 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks led by 10 with 4:28 to play before the Peacocks rallied, hitting 8 of 13 3-pointers.
Devonte Thedford led the Mavericks with 18 points, while Ryland Holt and Quincy Anderson each scored 16. Malik Willingham and Brady Williams, who made 4 of 5 from 3-point range, each scored 12. Kelby Kramer grabbed 13 rebounds.
Minnesota State (8-5, 7-4 in South Division) plays at Upper Iowa again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
