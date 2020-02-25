MANKATO -- Last weekend, the Minnesota State men's basketball team couldn't hold onto a double-digit lead in the second half of consecutive home losses.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks' lead, once 10 points midway through the second half, had dwindled to 1 with 6 minutes to play.
Again? Not in Kevin Krieger's final home game.
"This was really special," Krieger said, moments after Minnesota State defeated Bemidji State 71-61 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament Wednesday at Bresnan Arena.
"No way was I going out with two losses like last weekend."
The Mavericks jumped ahead 9-0 after four minutes and led 16-5 at the 11-minute mark of the first half as Cameron Kirksey and Ryland Holt each hit a couple of shots.
Bemidji State picked up the defensive pressure, forcing a couple of turnovers, and drew within 27-22, but Holt drove to the basket and Kelby Kramer made a free throw to put the Mavericks ahead 30-22 at halftime.
The lead grew to 47-37 with nine minutes to play before the Beavers, who never led, went on a 10-1 run to make it 48-47 with 6:18 to play.
Enter Krieger, who has battled hamstring issues all season and hasn't been the scorer that he was in his first three seasons at Minnesota State.
"I've definitely struggled offensively, but my role on this team is more defense," Krieger said. "But I made one, and Ryland told me, we have to take care of this."
With fellow senior Kirksey on the bench, Krieger made two free throws. Then hit hit a 3-pointer and another 3. After Ryland Holt made two free throws. Krieger hit a long jumper from the top of the key, followed by another 3-pointer. The lead was 63-53 with 1:35 to go.
"Kevin absolutely put us on his back," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "Being a senior, that was great to see. To do that in your last home game, it was something special."
The Mavericks still had to make some free throws, and Corvon Seales, Jamal Nixon and Holt combined to go 8 for 8 in the final minute.
"We knew we had to get some stops, and the ball started fall in," Krieger said. "Last weekend, we struggled with turnovers, but tonight, we were able to get some buckets at the end."
Krieger scored 20 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Holt scored 15.
"I thought we played loose and relaxed and made some plays," Margenthaler said.
The Mavericks (15-14) play Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament quarterfinals at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
"I think we're capable of running the table," Krieger said. "The thing I like about this group if that they come to compete every day. I think we can do something special."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
