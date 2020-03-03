MANKATO — Minnesota State sophomore Dryden McKay received yet another  award this week when he was named WCHA Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.

McKay led the WCHA with a 1.14 goals-against average, going 5-1-1. He recorded three straight shutouts last month, blanking Northern Michigan on 22 shots and Alabama Huntsville on 30 shots over two games.

He is 28-4-2 for the season with 10 shutouts, a .943 save percentage and 1.30 goals-against average.

McKay and the third-ranked Mavericks WCHA tournament play Friday against Alaska Anchorage.

 

