MANKATO — Minnesota State sophomore Dryden McKay received yet another award this week when he was named WCHA Goaltender of the Month for the month of February.
McKay led the WCHA with a 1.14 goals-against average, going 5-1-1. He recorded three straight shutouts last month, blanking Northern Michigan on 22 shots and Alabama Huntsville on 30 shots over two games.
He is 28-4-2 for the season with 10 shutouts, a .943 save percentage and 1.30 goals-against average.
McKay and the third-ranked Mavericks WCHA tournament play Friday against Alaska Anchorage.
