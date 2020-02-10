MANKATO — Minnesota State goaltender was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week for the sixth time this season after his performance in the Mavericks' sweep over Northern Michigan over the weekend.
McKay stopped 43 of 46 shots in the series, including all 22 on Saturday for his eighth shutout of the season and school-record 12th of his career. The Mavericks won 7-3 and 1-0.
McKay, who is 25-3-2, leads the nation in shutouts, wins (25) and goals-against average (1.37) and ranks third in save percentage (.939).
Minnesota State, which remained No. 3 in the latest U.S. College Hockey Online poll, is idle this week and will host Alabama Huntsville Feb. 21-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.