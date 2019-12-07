MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team put on a show with its red-hot power play on Friday night. On Saturday, the penalty kill made sure it got a chance to take center stage.
“The kill’s been just as good (as the power play),” junior forward Jake Jaremko said.
The No. 1 Mavericks extended their winning streak to nine games, defeating Lake Superior State 2-0 for a WCHA series sweep before a Mankato Civic Center crowd of 4,452.
Goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 21 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and third in the streak. He had to make just two stops on three penalty kills, including a five-minute major that carried over from the second period to the third.
“We’re always talking about how important special teams are in college hockey, and here we are again,” senior captain Marc Michaelis said.
Michaelis made the power play go in Friday’s series opener. He showed his skills on the PK in the finale, scoring a short-handed goal that gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead at 7:47 of the second period.
“I thought Marc, not just scoring the short-handed goal, was impactful all night, and he did a really good job,” coach Mike Hastings said. “Whether we were on the power play, penalty kill, even strength, I thought he was one of our best players.”
The shorty, coming off an assist from Jared Spooner, was the ninth of Michaelis’ career, tying the team record owned by Bryce Gervais, who played from 2012 to 2016.
“Coach is always preaching it: There are different ways to win hockey games,” Michaelis said. “Our power play tonight was good, but we didn’t capitalize. But we found another way to win.”
The Mavericks, who had scored on more than half of their power plays over the previous five games, finished 0 for 3 with the man advantage on Saturday.
“I thought we were effective at generating offense, generating momentum through our power play,” Hastings said, “which I thought helped us 5 on 5.”
They also got momentum from their kill, which hardly allowed the Lakers a sniff at their goal.
Over the last nine games, the Mavericks have allowed just two power play goals in 30 chances — one in each game last weekend at Minnesota Duluth.
Michaelis scored during the Lakers’ first power play. With 1:44 left in the second period, Edwin Hookenson received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking Alex Ambrosio from behind.
Minnesota State killed off those five minutes and even got another short-handed chance. On that one, Michaelis passed to Spooner, but Spooner’s stick snapped on his shot attempt.
The Mavericks had to kill off another penalty midway through the final period, but, again allowed little to get to their goalie. Senior forward Nick Rivera made a big block during the kill to preserve the slim lead.
“We took some penalties in the third period that put us in a bad spot, but our penalty killers showed up again tonight,” Michaelis said.
While McKay didn’t have to do anything too flashy to get his eighth career shutout, Lakers goaltender Mareks Mitens was busy at the other end, turning away 32 shots, including 12 in a scoreless first period. He got some help in the third period when the Mavericks put three shots off posts. Jaremko and Reggie Lutz clanked iron on the same shift of a late power play when the game was still 1-0.
Jaremko finally gave the Mavericks a two-goal cushion, scoring an even-strength goal with 2:43 remaining in the game.
“You need a veteran goaltender to play like (McKay) did tonight for us to get the sweep because that’s a one-goal game, really, until Jake makes a play at the end and gives us a little bit of breathing room,” Hastings said.
The Mavericks (14-1-1, 9-1-0 in WCHA) will play a WCHA series next Friday and Saturday at Northern Michigan.
