MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings has been named as one of nine finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award as the CCM/AHCA Division I Coach of the Year.
Hastings, who won the award in 2015, guided Minnesota State to a 31-5-2 mark this year en route to claiming the WCHA regular-season championship and a No. 2 national ranking when the season ended. The Mavericks had the WCHA Player of the Year, Marc Michaelis; WCHA Goaltender of the Year, Dryden McKay; and the WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year, Edwin Hookenson. Michaelis and McKay are Hobey Baker Award finalists for national player of the year, and McKay is a Mike Richter Award finalist for national goalie of the year.
Under Hastings, the Mavericks are 214-85-23 (.700) in eight seasons, winning more games than any other program in the nation during that time. The Mavericks have won five WCHA regular-season championships and three WCHA postseason titles over that time as well.
The other Penrose Award finalists are North Dakota's Brad Berry, Maine's Red Gendron, American International's Eric Lang, Minnesota's Bob Motzko, Arizona State's Greg Powers, Minnesota Duluth's Scott Sandelin, Cornell's Mike Schafer and Bemidji State's Tom Serratore.
The Spencer Penrose Award is named in memory of the Colorado Springs benefactor who built the Broadmoor Hotel Complex site of the first 10 NCAA championship hockey tournaments. The award winner will be announced Tuesday, April 7.
