MANKATO — Minnesota State senior forward Marc Michaelis, junior defenseman Connor Mackey and sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay all received All-WCHA First Team honors on Monday, as the league announced its all-conference teams.
Senior forward Parker Tuomie was named to All-WCHA Second Team, and senior defenseman Ian Scheid was named to the Third Team. Freshman forwards Lucas Sowder and Nathan Smith were named to the Rookie Team.
Michaelis earned First Team honors for the third year in a row. He was on the Rookie Team as a freshman. The senior forward led the WCHA in overall scoring with 44 points. He was second in league scoring with 31 points despite missing seven games with a leg injury.
Mackey, who was a Third Team selection last year and a Rookie Team pick as a freshman, led the WCHA in conference plus-minus at plus-19 and had 19 of his 24 points in conference play.
McKay, who earned Second and Rookie Team honors as a freshman, was the WCHA’s goaltending champion with a record 1.17 goals-against average in league play. Overall, he led the country in wins (30), shutouts (10), save percentage (.942) and goals-against average (1.31).
Joining them on the first team were Bemidji State junior forward Adam Brady, Alaska junior forward Steven Jandric and Bowling Green senior defenseman Alec Rauhauer.
Tuomie made the Second Team for the second year in a row after finishing fourth in the league in conference scoring (29 points) and third overall (37).
Other All-WCHA Second Team picks included: Northern Michigan sophomore forward Griffin Loughran and defenseman Philip Beaulieu, Bemidji State senior defenseman Tommy Muck and goalie Zach Driscoll and Lake Superior State senior forward Max Humitz.
Scheid made the Third Team for the third year in a row after earning Rookie Team honors as a freshman. He scored 15 of his 22 points in conference play.
Third Team picks also included: Bowling Green junior forward Connor Ford, Bemidji State sophomore forward Owen Sillinger, Northern Michigan senior forward Darien Craighead, Bemidji State freshman defenseman Elias Rosen and Michigan Tech senior goalie Matt Jurusik.
Sowder (31 points) and Smith (27) were the top two rookie scorers in the WCHA in overall play and ranked fourth (17) and fifth (16), respectively, in conference action.
Other All Rookie selections were: Bemidji State’s Rosen, Lake Superior State forward Louis Boudon, Ferris State defenseman Jake Willets and Northern Michigan goalie John Hawthorne.
