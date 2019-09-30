MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey team is No. 3 in the first U.S. College Hockey Online rankings of the season, which came out on Monday morning.
The Mavericks received one first-place vote in the poll. The other 49 went to No. 1 Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending national champion.
Denver is ranked No. 2, followed by the Mavericks, Massachusetts, Cornell and St. Cloud State. Providence, Quinnipiac, Notre Dame and Clarkson round out the top 10.
Bowling Green, at No. 17, was the only other WCHA team in the top 20. Northern Michigan, Bemidji State and Lake Superior State received votes.
Minnesota State, which went 32-8-2 last season, will kick off its season with an exhibition game against Mount Royal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Mankato Civic Center.
