MANKATO — Injuries have taken Minnesota State’s top two quarterbacks, No. 1 running back and a tight end, and an injury in the offensive line has forced some shuffling.
But coach Todd Hoffner knows that the show goes on.
“The game is still going to be played at 2 o’clock, you know?” he said.
The Mavericks (2-1) host Mary at 2 p.m. Saturday in the annual homecoming game at Blakeslee Stadium. The Mavericks will be looking to bounce back from the season’s first loss, a 23-22 setback at Northern State, and patch together a more workable offense.
Through three games, the Mavericks are averaging 25.3 points and 277.7 yards of offense, but there are some concerning trends.
The rushing game is averaging just 76.3 yards per game and 2.3 yards per attempt, contributing to only 31.1% conversion on third-down plays.
Opponents have had over 5 minutes of possession time per game more than MSU, and there have been eight turnovers, six of which are interceptions.
The defense and special teams have scored three touchdowns, while the offense has scored seven.
“We need to find some consistency,” said senior receiver Jalen Sample, who leads the team with 17 catches for 242 yards and three touchdowns. “Whether it’s alignment, or snap count, we have some details to fix and clean up.”
The Mavericks are down their top two quarterbacks due to injuries, with Hayden Ekern (shoulder) and Mitch Randall (leg) still a ways from returning. True freshman Camden Dean, who a year ago was leading Lakeville South to a state championship, will make his first college start.
“(Dean) didn’t even travel with us in Week 1,” Hoffner said. “But he’s done well in practice. When you lose two quarterbacks, you need to change the plan.”
The offense woke up a bit in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 23-22 loss at Northern State. The Mavericks trailed 23-0 in the fourth quarter before putting together three touchdown drives with Dean. The Mavericks had 229 of their 300 yards of offense in the fourth quarter, and if a blocked punt had been recovered before it bounced out of the end zone in the final minutes, the Mavericks might have escaped with a victory.
Dean, who came into the game in the third quarter when Randall suffered an injury, completed 13 of 25 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, though he also threw two interceptions.
“I just don’t think we were physically and emotionally prepared,” Hoffner said. “We didn’t play physical football, and we missed more tackles in that game than we did in the previous two combined. But we still almost stole one.”
Hoffner said that center Jack Hansen is questionable to play, and his return would allow Jack Roussel to move back to guard. Tight end Anthony Valainis is also questionable, as are defensive backs Trey Vaval and Nic Vinson. Running back Kaleb Sleezer will miss the season with a knee injury.
“There are no magic pills,” Hoffner said. “You have to find ways to be productive with the players you have available.”
Sample said returning to Blakeslee for homecoming is a good tonic for the Mavericks, coming off a tough loss. Minnesota State is 53-33-2 in homecoming games and have won the last 10.
As a senior leader, Sample said he takes a lot of responsibility to get his offensive teammates ready to play.
“I think if we can get that first down, we’ll get some confidence,” Sample said “That first play is the most important play of the drive, and we need to be better on first down. You need to make the defense adjust and make them feel uncomfortable.
“I think the way the last game ended, that was huge. It will help us know that we can do it.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.