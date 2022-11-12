MANKATO — It wasn’t that long ago that the Minnesota State football team had five offensive linemen who started every game for several seasons.
But it’s not always that easy.
Sometimes the starting center gets hurt in fall practice. Sometimes a projected starter doesn’t play as well as the backup. Sometimes a change is made, looking for a spark.
“We’ve had (nine) guys start (in the offensive line),” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “This weekend is like a playoff game, and we’re playing a playoff team. Running the football is going to be important, but you also have to be able to take what the defense is giving you.”
The Mavericks (8-2) host Winona State (8-2) in the final regular-season game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. The winner will almost certainly have home game next week to open the NCAA playoffs. The loser still has postseason hopes, though would likely have to travel in the first round.
The offensive line has been a work in progress, especially after center Jack Hansen suffered a season-ending injury in fall practice. Senior Jack Roussel, who had switched to guard in the spring, moved back to center and has started all 10 games.
Tackle Marshall Foerner also had some experience, and he, tackle Nathan Gribble and guard Keeshawn Westley, a transfer from Kentucky Wesleyan, have started nine games.
Tackle Trevor Masten has started six games. Guard Colby Hartig has started three games. Devontae Veney and Zach Roggow each have made two starts, and Aidan DeVolder has one start.
“A lot of the guys hadn’t played a lot of football before this season,” Roussel said. “We had to mix and match some guys, but now guys have played a lot and we’ve gotten some depth. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”
The Warriors have the No. 1-ranked defense in the Northern Sun, allowing just 16.2 points per game. Winona State gives up an average of 76.4 yards rushing and 223.9 yards passing.
The Mavericks are fourth in the conference at 32.4 points per game, averaging 155.3 yards rushing and 209.9 yards passing. There was a three-game stretch where the Mavericks averaged 251.3 yards rushing, and the team had a season-high 271 yards passing last week against Southwest Minnesota State.
The line has only allowed 12 sacks in 10 games.
“It took us a while to get going,” Roussel said. “It feels like we’ve started to click. We know if we open holes, (the running backs) will find the holes, and if we protect (the quarterbacks), they’ll make the plays. They make our job easier.”
In the 13 years of playing in the Northern Sun, the Mavericks are 9-4 against Winona State. Last season, Winona State won 18-16.
But there’s rarely been this much at stake when the teams meet, especially in the final game of the regular season. It’s possible that this will be the final game at Blakeslee for the seniors.
“It’s exciting,” Roussel said. “We’re playing for a conference championship; what more can you ask for?
“(Winona State) is good, but we’re ready for the challenge. We just need to play Maverick football.”
