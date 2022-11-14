Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.