MANKATO — Minnesota State’s relentless defensive pressure forced 44 turnovers Monday night as the No. 15-ranked Mavericks overpowered North Central 110-42 in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
While the Mavericks struggled a bit offensively in the early stages of their season opener, their defense limited the Rams to 30.2% shooting (16 of 53) before a handful of huge runs opened things up.
Junior guard Joey Batt led the way with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals, while sophomore guard Emily Herzberg tallied a team-best 19 points and five boards.
“This was our first live action against anybody so we had a few jitters at the beginning,” Herzberg said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and really changed things around. We have a younger squad so we spent much of the preseason getting our defense up to our standards. We’ve still got long way to go, but I am proud of how we turned it around.
“We return a lot of our scorers from last year so even though we have some young players, we have plenty of experience on board. We’re going to use that to the best of our advantage and then mix in our younger players as well. Our defense was good tonight but it can get better than that. Our defense sets the tone for our offense and having confidence in that will help down the road.”
After the Rams trimmed the lead to 12-11 on two free throws by Mia Mabanag with 2:14 left in the first quarter, Herzberg’s slicing left baseline drive capped a 8-2 run that produced a 20-13 Minnesota State lead at the break.
Leading 28-20, junior guard Taylor Theusch’s 8-footer in the paint triggered a 14-0 burst that put the Mavericks in front 42-20 on freshman guard Natalie Bremer’s head-on 3-pointer with 2:11 to go in the second quarter.
Mankato East freshman guard Mackenzie Schweim nailed a 3-pointer and driving hoop in the surge as the Mavericks took a 47-25 lead at the break.
“We started off a little rough and we’re a little frazzled since it was our first game,” said sophomore guard Destinee Bursch, who ended up with 16 points, three assists and four steals. “We came together at half and figured everything out to come out strong.
“Defense is our No. 1 thing and we’ll always be good at it. We really go after teams hard to try and get the ball. We don’t want them to get the ball in the middle. We know how to move the ball offensively, as well. We have some new freshmen who are an awesome addition to the team and that makes us even stronger.”
Minnesota State, which finished 44 of 97 from the field for 45.4%, reeled off the first 13 points of the third quarter before expanding the margin to 82-31 on Herzberg’s triple and Desiree Kleiman’s 15-footer to end the quarter.
Freshman guard Hannah Herzig put through 14 points for the Mavericks, who received six rebounds from Emily Russo and Molly Ihle, along with five boards each from Carah Drees, Grace Mueller, Kleiman and Sophie Wood.
“It was great to get a chance go get out there and measure up,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “We’re 25 practices in without getting a chance to go against somebody else. We just needed to settle ourselves to get that chemistry and momentum going. It was good to see a different team come out in the second half.
“When we’re over focused on our offense, we’re not who we are. Once we get going aggressively on the defensive end, our offense comes on, too. We knew coming in that these freshmen were coming on board. ... They’re hungry and they’re ready to be part of something special.”
Sophomore forward Kaitlyn VanderPloeg led the Rams with 18 points and seven rebounds.
Minnesota State enjoyed a 61-38 rebounding advantage and came up with 29 steals.
Minnesota State plays Fort Hayes State at 6 p.m. Friday at Hays, Kansas.
