BEMIDJI — After eight months away, the first period back looked the way you might expect.
Two teams trying to test feel each other, with the main goal of not making a mistake.
That changed quickly, as the Minnesota State men's hockey team took over the game in the second period, en route to a dominant 5-0 nonconference win over Bemidji State Sunday at the Sanford Center.
"The guys looked like there was a lot of rust and maybe squeezing the sticks a little bit," MSU coach Mike Hastings said. "After that, the game kind of settled in, and we had some guys make some plays."
Defenseman Andy Carrol got the Mavericks on the board at 13:49 of the first period, firing home a wrist shot after Nathan Smith cleanly won a faceoff. Another defenseman, freshman Jake Livingstone, made it 2-0 at 6:03 of the second. Assists went to Cade Borchardt and Jared Spooner.
It was a great debut for a defensive corps that suffered significant losses, as the Beavers only got 21 shots on MSU goaltender Dryden McKay. The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 27-21.
"I'm hoping that becomes part of our identity this year," Hastings said. "I thought one real bright spot was our two freshman defenseman, Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose. (Both) played a lot of minutes tonight and played well."
Up front, the second line of Todd Burgess, Jake Jaremko and Reggie Lutz stole the show and played a major role in putting the game away in the second.
After Lutz had the puck roll off his stick early in the period on a pass from Jaremko, he buried a Jaremko rebound to make it 3-0 at 11:52 of the second.
In the third, Lutz scored again on a beautiful feed from Jaremko to make it 4-0. Burgess, who made a great zone entry on the play, also got an assist. Burgess finished with two assists.
"Jake has had some years where he's gone through some injuries. He's as healthy as he's ever been, he's in the best shape that he's ever been in," Hastings said. "I just thought he was a little bit of the straw that stirred our drink tonight.
"That line was as consistent of a line as we had on both ends of the rink."
The Beavers played their best hockey in the third, but it didn't translate to scoring chances. Julian Napravnik scored the final goal for the Mavericks on an assist from Jaremko to seal the win.
"It's a start," Hastings said. "Our ability to reset will be tested. Bemidji's going to come back, they're going to be better, so we're going to have to be."
The Mavericks (1-0) conclude the series with the Beavers at 3:07 p.m. Monday.
