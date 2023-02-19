JOPLIN, MO. — Five Missouri Southern players hit home runs Sunday, but it was not enough as Minnesota State won 9-7 in a nonconference baseball game.
Missouri Southern had a chance in the ninth inning when it loaded the bases with one out, trailing by two runs, but a fielder’s choice and pop up put an end to the threat.
Missouri Southern coach Bryce Darnell praised his team, down 7-3 in the sixth inning, for rallying and putting itself in a place to win, but too many infield errors cost the Lions.
“If you look at the last inning, we had our chance, but credit to our guys for getting back in the game and competing,” Darnell said. “It was a good game, they’re a good team, we feel like we’re a good team, so it was a good competitive game.
“But the defense was not good enough. We had four errors, they got two runs, I think, in the second or third inning, and they didn’t hit the ball out of the infield. We didn’t handle some things and we’ve got to get better at that. Until today our defense has been pretty good, so no questions about it, we talked about it, we’ve got to play better defense for sure and especially infield defense.”
Minnesota State coach Matt Magers called the final inning a "nail-biter," but said he was happy with how his team handled the situation.
“In the moment, it’s tough,” Magers said. “But I think when we look back middle part of the year, I think it’s going to be a reflection of, 'Hey, we’ve been here before,' and that experience when we’re able to get through something like that, it really allows a team to get better.
“Jack Brown (who pitched the final two innings for the Mavericks) is a senior. He’s been here for four years, he’s been in those situations. We kind of like to rely on our upperclassmen, those guys that have been here before, like Ryan Wickman offensively and Mikey Gottschalk had a couple of big hits for us today, those are four- or five-year guys who have been in the program for a while."
The game
The Mavericks took an early lead when Aidan Byrne scored in the first inning on a throwing error by Southern.
Southern answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. The second inning was the only inning in the game where neither team scored.
In the third inning, Matt Fleischhacker scored on a bases-loaded walk, and Wickman scored on a sacrifice fly by Brock Johnson for a 3-2 lead.
Southern tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with a one-out home run.
The Mavericks scored one in the fifth inning, two in the sixth inning and one in the seventh inning to push the lead to 7-3, but Southern responded with back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to pull to within 7-6 in the seventh inning.
Mankato added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Byrne to score Fleischhacker.
After Missourri Southern's fifth home run, an RBI double by Nick Baker made it 9-7.
