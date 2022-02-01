ST. CLOUD — Minnesota State overcame a slow start and played a strong second half, defeating St. Cloud State 87-80 in a nonconference men's basketball game Tuesday.
"It wasn't the start we wanted," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "But we showed some maturity and got back to playing the way we like to play."
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 8 but was cancelled because of COVID protocols. Minnesota State defeated the Huskies 84-69 in a nonconference game on Nov. 20 at Bresnan Arena.
St. Cloud State made 10 of its first 15 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, to lead 25-10 after nine minutes, with the Mavericks making only 4 of 16 from the field.
Minnesota State cut the lead to 28-24 with four minutes remaining in the half but still trailed 38-34 at halftime.
Th Mavericks took their first lead at 57-54 on Kyreese Willingham's 3-pointer, and a 3-pointer by Harrison Braudis made it 63-57 at the 10-minute mark.
The lead grew to 68-59 before the Huskies rallied to close within 79-78 in the final minute. But the Mavericks' Malik Willingham, Quincy Anderson and Devote Thedford each made two free throws, and Anderson had a key blocked shot and rebound, in the final seconds.
Kelby Kramer had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, and Malik Willingham scored 15. Anderson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Tyrone Stuttley had 13 points and six rebounds. Kyreese Willingham scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers in the second half.
The Mavericks were 0 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half and 6 of 14 in the second half. Minnesota State had a 47-33 rebounding advantage, with 15 offensive rebounds, that led to a 52-34 advantage in points in the paint.
Minnesota State also had 34 bench points, while the Huskies had none.
"We were able to knock down some perimeter shots in the second half, and that opened things up for us," Margenthaler said. "We scored 52 points in the paint so that was big."
The Mavericks (13-6, 7-6 in Northern Sun) are on the road this weekend, playing at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday and Sioux Falls on Saturday.
"We've been struggling to win on the road so this was a big win for us," Margenthaler said. "It's not a conference game, but it's an in-region win and a rivalry game. Hopefully, this will give us some confidence heading into another big conference weekend on the road."
Notes: Minnesota State freshman forward Brady Williams has missed the last three games with a hand injury. Margenthaler said that Williams will have an MRI on Wednesday. Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds. ... Sophomore forward Ryland Holt, who had a medical issue during the holiday break, has returned to the team, but Margenthaler said he doesn't know when he might return.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.