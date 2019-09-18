MANKATO — The choice was easy — and as unanimous as it could be.
After losing just one regular player from last season’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and playoff title team, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team was picked to once again be the league champion by the league’s coaches.
"They're a loaded team," Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten said during a league conference call Wednesday.
The Mavericks, who went 32-8-2 (22-5-1 in WCHA) last season, received the maximum 90 points on nine first-place votes in the eighth annual Mankato Free Press WCHA Preseason Coaches Poll. Coaches could not vote for their own teams.
"It's about staying in the present," Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said of the high expectations. "Last year doesn't do anything for us. I think experience does. You look at our experience, positive and negative, and we had both last year."
Minnesota State returns its top 13 scorers from last year, each of whom had at least 16 points, led by Marc Michaelis with 42 points and Parker Tuomie with 40. The top seven defensemen and top goaltender also are back.
"They're certainly the WCHA favorite, maybe the national favorite," Whitten said.
The Mavericks also were picked first in the preseason media poll and had the preseason player and rookie of the year in both polls, with Michaelis, a senior forward and freshman forward Nathan Smith receiving the honors. Michaelis, Tuomie (also a senior forward) and sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay made the preseason all-conference team.
Bowling Green, which has a new coach in Ty Eigner after Chris Bergeron left for Miami, was picked to finish second with 82 points and had the other first-place vote. The Falcons went 25-11-5 (16-8-4) last season and lost in overtime to Minnesota State in the WCHA playoff championship game at Mankato.
"I don't think there's any question Mankato and Bowling Green are 1-2," Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore said. "They're a cut above the rest right now."
From there, the coaches are expecting another tight race with just five points separating third through sixth place. Bemidji State was third with 63 points, followed by Northern Michigan with 61, Michigan Tech with 59 and Lake Superior State with 58.
Alaska was picked seventh with 39 points, and Ferris State was eighth with 38. Alabama Huntsville was ninth with 30 points., and Alaska Anchorage rounded out the poll with 20.
In the media poll, Minnesota State received all 10 first-place votes. Bowling Green was second with 89, followed by Northern Michigan (72), Michigan Tech (68) and Bemidji State (62) to round out the top half. Lake Superior State was sixth (57), followed by Ferris State (37), Alaska (27), Alabama Huntsville (26) and Alaska Anchorage (12).
Michaelis received nine of the 10 coaches' votes in preseason player of the year voting. The native of Mannheim, Germany, had 19 goals and 23 assists in 42 games games last season, with 10 goals and 14 assists coming in conference play. In three seasons at MSU, Michaelis has racked up 51 goals and 118 points in 117 games.
"He's grown on the ice and off," Hastings said. "We'll lean on him, as we have since he was a freshman."
Smith got eight votes for the rookie award. The Hudson, Florida, native comes to MSU from Cedar Rapids of the USHL where he led the RoughRiders in scoring with 18 goals and 53 points in 59 games last season. He is a 2018 third-round draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets.
"He's in phenomenal shape," Hastings said. "He'll be fighting for ice time, as will everyone else on the team, but I hope he can come in and make an impact immediately."
The preseason All-WCHA team was the same for both the coaches and media. It also included Bowling Green junior forward Brandon Kruse and senior defenseman Alec Rauhauser, along with Northern Michigan senior defenseman Philip Beaulieu.
Mavericks defensemen Connor Mackey and Ian Scheid were among the players who also received all-conference votes.
