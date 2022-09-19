MANKATO — Defending Central Collegiate Hockey Association champion Minnesota State has been picked to win the regular-season title again, topping the preseason coaches' poll that was released Monday.
The Mavericks received six first-place votes, compiling 69 points. Northern Michigan was second with two first-place votes and 62 points.
Bowling Green was third, followed by Bemidji State, Michigan Tech, Lake Superior State, Ferris State and St. Thomas.
MSU finished 38-6-0 last season, winning the CCHA regular-season and postseason tournament championships. Minnesota State advanced to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year, losing to Denver in the championship game.
The Mavericks play an exhibition game Oct. 1 at Nebraska-Omaha before opening the regular season with a home-and-home nonconference series against Minnesota. MSU plays at Minnesota on Oct. 7 and hosts the Gophers on Oct. 8.
Furry named conference POY
Senior center Brendan Furry was named the CCHA's preseason Player of the Year, as selected by the league's eight head coaches.
Furry, who has 18 goals and 39 assists in 72 career games, recorded 13 goals and 31 assists in 44 games last season. He was named to the Albany Regional all-tournament team, after scoring a goal and having an assist in two games. Furry was recently named a team captain.
Preseason All-CCHA
Furry, along with junior defenseman Jake Livingstone, were each named to the CCHA's seven-player preseason all-conference team, which is also picked by the league's coaches.
Livingstone has 13 goals and 32 assists in 72 career games. Last season, he played in 44 games and had nine goals and 22 assists, en route to CCHA Defenseman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors. He'll be an alternate captain this season.
