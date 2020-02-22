MANKATO — After scoring 10 goals on Friday night, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t let up on Alabama Huntsville on Saturday.
The third-ranked Mavericks poured it on with eight more goals in an 8-0 victory before a Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center crowd of 5,131.
The 18 goals against the Chargers were the most in a two-game series against a WCHA opponent and the most MSU has put up on the same weekend against one team since scoring 19 against Air Force in 1997-98.
On senior night, the last regular-season home game of the year, the Mavericks’ two senior captains had milestone nights.
Nick Rivera recorded his first career hat trick, and Marc Michaelis became the top goal scorer in Minnesota State’s Division I era with his 69th and 70th career goals.
Freshman Lucas Sowder had a goal and two assists, and junior Jake Jaremko finished with a goal and an assist.
Junior Reggie Lutz added a goal, and senior defenseman Ian Scheid assisted on three goals. Senior forward Charlie Gerard and junior Walker Duehr had two assists apiece.
Goaltender Dryden McKay was busier than he was on Friday when he made 11 saves for a shutout, stopping 19 shots for his 10th shutout of the season and the 14th of his career.
Minnesota State outshot the Chargers, who sit last in the WCHA with two wins, 47-19.
The Mavericks jumped on the Chargers quickly with four goals in the first period.
Sowder got it started on a power play at 4:05, chipping in a touch pass from Scheid.
Rivera made it 2-0 just over three minutes later, and Michaelis scored his record-breaker at 12:47.
Michaelis broke the mark set by Shane Joseph, the 2003 All-American, who had 68 goals from 1999 to 2004.
Michaelis ranks third on MSU’s DI points list with 156, eight shy of the record.
Lutz made it an early rout with 46.6 seconds left in the period.
Michaelis and Jaremko scored goals nine seconds apart in the second period to make it a 6-0 game.
Rivera scored again with 1:15 remaining in the second and completed his hat trick with 40 seconds remaining in the game.
The Mavericks (28-4-2, 22-3-1) close out the regular season with a series Friday and Saturday at Bemidji State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.