MANKATO — It was only a few weeks ago that Mike Hastings described his team’s power play as a little “vanilla.”
Since then, that vanilla’s been drizzled with chocolate syrup and topped with sprinkles, whipped cream and a few cherries.
“Right now, we have two really good units and know that one of the two is going to get that first chance (on the power play),” senior forward Parker Tuomie said. “We’re a competitive group of guys and want to be the first to get the job done.”
It was Tuomie’s group on Friday, as the No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team went 3 for 4 on the power play en route to a 5-1 WCHA victory over Lake Superior State.
Before a crowd of 4,330 at the Mankato Civic Center, Dallas Gerads and Tuomie scored power-play goals in the second period to give the Mavericks a 2-0 lead. Jared Spooner scored two goals in the third period, including a power-play goal, and Jake Jaremko also scored, as Minnesota State went on to extend its winning streak to eight games.
Marc Michaelis, Charlie Gerard and Ian Scheid each had two assists. Goaltender Dryden McKay finished with 20 saves for his 12th victory of the season.
Over the last five games, the Mavericks are 11 for 21 (52.4%) on the power play. For the season, they’re now clicking at 33.9%.
“They’re playing with confidence,” Hastings said. “They’re sharing the puck, supporting the puck, moving. It’s tough to defend when guys are moving and the puck is moving, and they had some real good looks. I think they’re starting to feel it a little bit.”
Michaelis made things go with the man advantage after a scoreless first period.
The senior center found Gerads in front of the net for a chip-in goal at 4:57 of the second period to break the stalemate.
With 5:39 remaining in the period, Michaelis caught a pass from Scheid in the right circle and made almost everyone in the building think he was going to shoot. Instead, he lasered the shot-pass across the ice to Tuomie in the left circle.
Fooled, Lakers goalie Mareks Mitens didn’t have a chance to stop the shot. He dropped his stick and dived across the front of the goal too late to make save as Tuomie beat him to the gaping left side of the net.
“He’s done that to a lot of goalies in college hockey,” Tuomie said of Michaelis. “He looks like he’s going to shoot but goes cross box. Another showtime play from Marc Michaelis.”
Hastings said he thought Michaelis was going to shoot, too.
“He’s got such great vision,” the coach said. “He can see from wall to wall, and when he’s aggressive like that, he’s a lot to handle. ... Big play by a big-time player for us.”
Michaelis leads the Mavericks with 19 points — 11 of those have come on the power play.
The Mavericks have failed to score a power play goal just once during their winning streak. Early in the season, they had a four-game stretch without one.
“Guys are getting comfortable out there,” Scheid said. “We know what guys’ tendencies are, and we’re making plays. And you always have to be ready with Marc out there.”
Tuomie, who has three power-play goals this season and seven total, agreed.
“The more you practice and work on things, the more confident you get,” he said.
The Lakers kept things close, thanks to some early saves by Mitens (26 saves) and Pete Viellette’s goal off a rush with with 70 seconds remaining in the second period.
Minnesota State extended its lead midway through the third period with goals by Spooner and Jaremko 2:19 apart, making it 4-1.
The Mavericks got a late-game power play, and cashed in again, this time with the not-so-usual suspects getting a chance on special teams as Spooner scored from defensemen Jack McNeely and Andy Carroll.
The Mavericks (13-1-1, 8-1-0 in WCHA) and the Lakers (5-13-1, 3-7-1) will play again at 6:07 p.m. today.
