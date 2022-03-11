HAYS, KANSAS — A big fourth-quarter rally came up short, and top-seeded Fort Hays State defeated Minnesota State 66-61 in the quarterfinals of the Central Region women’s basketball tournament Friday.
“It was frustrating, but I thought our team showed a lot of resiliency in the second half,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said in a phone interview. “In the first half, we were a little out of sorts, and they’re length really got to us. But I was really proud of the way we responded in the second half.”
The Mavericks, making their first NCAA appearance since 2015, were within 15-12 after the first quarter, but Fort Hays State outscored Minnesota State 21-11 in the second quarter to lead 36-23.
The Mavericks shot just 26.5% in the first half, making only 1 of 10 from 3-point range. Joey Batt had 10 points, making 5 of 9 field goals, but the rest of the team was 4 of 25.
The Mavericks pulled within seven a couple of times in the third quarter, but Fort Hays State was able to push the lead back to 54-43 entering the fourth quarter.
The Mavericks made a push early in the fourth quarter, drawing within 56-55 with 6:20 to play. Minnesota State went on top 61-60 with 3:50 remaining, then had four straight empty possessions.
“I thought we played with more confidence in the second half, which really fueled our defense,” Thiesse said. “(Fort Hays State) had some turnovers, and that got us going. We had a lot of good looks offensively, but we just couldn’t get them to fall.”
Finally, Fort Hays State converted an offensive rebound on a missed free throw to take the lead in the final minute, and Minnesota State didn’t score over the final 3:50.
Batt ended up with 21 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Mavericks. Destinee Bursch scored 12 points, and Taylor Theusch scored 11.
Minnesota State was outrebounded 58-35.
The Mavericks finish the season at 21-7.
“I love this team so much,” Thiesse said. “This group of seniors really transformed the program from a team that was just happy to make the conference tournament to a team that is a contender in the national tournament. Their leadership really radiates with the rest of the team.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.