BOWLING GREEN, OHIO — Playing without senior captain Marc Michaelis and junior Jake Jarmeko — its top two centers — the third-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team relied on its great depth to get it through the second game of a WCHA series at No. 15 Bowling Green on Saturday.
After the Mavericks erased a two-goal deficit with a pair of third-period goals, freshman center Nathan Smith scored 2:41 into overtime for a 3-2 victory and a series sweep.
The win was the seventh in a row for Minnesota State.
“Our leadership group did a phenomenal job of staying after it,” coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “Between the second and third, it was, ‘Let’s just find a way to get one,’ and we did.”
Parker Tuomie got that one, and then Josh French scored the game-tying goal. Defenseman Riese Zmolek had assists on both goals.
Minnesota State trailed 2-0 after two periods, as Connor Ford and Cameron Wright scored power-play goals for the Falcons — one in each period.
The Mavericks finally got a puck by goaltender Eric Dop at 4:50 of the third period when Tuomie scored a power-play goal with Ian Scheid and Zmolek assisting.
French tied it up with 2:36 remaining in regulation, stuffing in the puck after a shot by defenseman Andy Carroll. Zmolek also assisted on that goal.
“Big-time play by Andy Carroll, who hadn’t played a lot,” Hastings said. “But we needed a change of momentum, and he made a play to the net, and Josh French tipped it in.”
The Mavericks killed off a penalty in overtime and won the game on Smith’s goal. Smith was at the left post when he fired the puck into a gaping net after defenseman Jack McNeely’s point shot hit a skate in front of the net and caromed to him. Julian Napravnik also assisted.
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay finished with 21 saves. Dop also had 21 saves.
“I gotta credit the guys for staying with it,” Hastings said. “It showed the character of the group. They did not let all the adversity creep in. They just kept fighting.”
Michaelis suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Friday’s 6-3 victory over the Falcons and did not return. Jaremko, who has an upper-body injury, did not make the trip to Bowling Green.
Michaelis is the WCHA’s leading scorer with 33 points. Saturday’s game was the first Michaelis has been out since his sophomore year when he missed a stretch of four games.
Hastings didn’t have an update on Michaelis’ injury.
“We won’t know until later this week,” he said. “He had a good night and a good morning. We’ll go day by day.”
The Mavericks (22-3-1, 16-2-0 in WCHA) will be back home next week for a Friday-Saturday series against Bemidji State.
