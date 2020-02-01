ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — A seriously short-handed Minnesota State men's hockey team fended off a major upset on Saturday night, scoring two extra-attacker goals in the final minute of regulation to force overtime and tie Alaska Anchorage 2-2 in a WCHA game.
Parker Tuomie and Ian Scheid scored the Mavericks' goals. Scheid's came with less than 1 second on the clock in the third period.
After a scoreless overtime, Scheid scored again in the 3-on-3 overtime for the extra point in the WCHA standings.
Anchorage goalie Kris Carlson stopped 35 shots.
The third-ranked Mavericks fell behind 2-0 in the first period despite outshooting the Seawolves 16-9. Rylee St. Onge and Luc Brown scored the UAA goals.
The Mavericks were again without top-scoring center Marc Michaelis (lower-body injury) and forward Jake Jaremko (upper-body), who have now missed five and six straight games, respectively.
They were even more short-handed on Saturday, as senior center Josh French, and top-scoring freshman Lucas Sowder were scratched.
With 4:31 minutes remaining in the second period, Walker Duehr received a five-minute major and game misconduct for contact to the head, and 2:13 of the third period Chris Van Os-Shaw was given five and a game for checking from behind.
Later in the third period, Julian Napravnik was injured and had to be helped off the ice after taking a knee-to-knee hit by UAA's Eric Sinclair that also drew a major penalty.
Minnesota State finished 0 for 6 on the power play.
Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay finished with 18 saves.
On Friday, the Mavericks won 7-1. Van Os-Shaw, Connor Mackey, Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads each had a goal and an assist, and Napravnik assisted on three goals. Charlie Gerard assisted on two goals.
The Mavericks (24-4-2, 18-3-1 in WCHA) host Northern Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.