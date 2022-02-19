MANKATO — With 18 minutes to play, the Minnesota State men's basketball team trailed Winona State by 12.
Not much was going right, and it seemed like the final regular-season game would get away like so many others in the second half of the season.
But Quincy Anderson made some tough shots, Brady Williams had three key defensive plays, Shawn Hopkins brought defensive energy off the bench, and Harrison Braudis played with veteran poise rare from a true freshman point guard.
That 12-point deficit turned into an exciting 89-85 victory at Bresnan Arena to wrap up the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference regular season Saturday.
"We decided we were going to go small in the second half because we couldn't guard anyone in the first half," Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. "We got a couple stops, and we saw the ball go in the basket a few times. Harrison was outstanding. Shawn has been buried on the bench lately, but he came in and really gave us a spark. That really showed his character.
"We needed to win a game like this. The kids really played hard, and this will give them some confidence."
Williams had five early points as the Mavericks led 12-9, but Winona State answered with a 13-1 run for a 22-13 advantage.
The lead stayed about the same for the final 10 minutes of the half, with the Mavericks closing within 34-29 on Anderson's two free throws. But the Warriors, who shot 51.7% in the first half, were able to push the lead back up to 43-33 at halftime.
"They went on a little run to start the second half, and there was a timeout," Williams said. "We all looked at each other, and we know we had to lock down on defense. We didn't want this one to get away."
The Mavericks closed to 49-46, with Anderson scoring seven points, but Winona State was able to answer, as they had all game, to go back up 57-48.
Tyrell Stuttley and Quincy Anderson had consecutive three-point plays to light another fire, and this time, the Mavericks didn't let Winona State answer with a run.
Hopkins, who came in to defend Winona State's driving guards, made three stops and added a free throw, setting up consecutive 3-pointers by Braudis and Kyreese Willingham to put Minnesota State on top 63-60 with 10 minutes to go.
The Warriors were up four at the five-minute mark before the Mavericks made the final push, with Hopkins scoring three quick baskets. Williams had two blocked shots and a steal and dunk as the Mavericks scored the final eight points to claim the victory.
"We had a real good group out there at the end," Margenthaler said. "They played well together."
Anderson led the Mavericks with 24 points, making 12 of 16 free throws, and Williams scored 16 points with nine rebounds. Braudis scored 13 points, and Hopkins had nine points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in 13 minutes.
Minnesota State shot 69.0% in the second half to outscore Winona State 56-42.
The Mavericks (16-9, 9-9 in Northern Sun) are the sixth seed in the South Division and open the Northern Sun tournament on the road Wednesday.
