MANKATO — The Minnesota State women's soccer team will enter the upcoming season rated No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II preseason poll.
The Mavericks return a pair of all-region honorees from in senior midfielder Alesha Duccini and senior forward/midfielder Dakota Wendell.
Last season, Minnesota State went 19-3-1 (13-1-1 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) and won the NSIC tournament to make its eighth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. The Mavericks were eliminated in the second round of the national tournament.
The Mavericks will open the 2019 season with an exhibition game on Aug. 23 at Wisconsin-La Crosse.
