MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t necessarily a must-win, but Sunday afternoon’s third-place game of the Mariucci Classic was an important one for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s psyche — just to get rid of the sour taste and bad feelings from the tournament opener.
“It was kind of embarrassing, how we showed up yesterday,” captain Marc Michaelis said. “We had to get back to us. Being No. 1 kind of caught up to us. We got away from our work ethic and commitment. We had to get back to what’s made us good, playing for each other, playing as a family.”
The second-ranked Mavericks, who were blown out of the rink by St. Cloud State on Saturday, rebounded nicely in the consolation game with a 2-0 victory over WCHA-rival Bemidji State.
Michaelis and Reggie Lutz scored first-period goals. Goaltender Dryden McKay, who was yanked after allowing five goals in the 7-2 loss to St. Cloud State, stopped all 18 shots he faced for his fifth shutout of the season.
“We lost ourselves last night,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “I don’t want to take anything away from St. Cloud because St. Cloud was good; they came out and jumped on us and stayed on us the entire game. We got beat bad last night so we wanted to change our work ethic and our attitude, and we were rewarded for that.”
The Mavericks got the good start they needed when Michaelis scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season just 3:10 into the game.
Parker Tuomie sent a bouncing puck to freshman Lucas Sowder, who was able to settle it down in time to pass across the goal mouth to Michaelis at the right post for the tap-in goal and 1-0 lead.
Beavers coach Tom Serratore said “it was men against boys” in the first period, as the Mavericks outshot the Beavers 15-4, nearly equalling their game total of 18 against St. Cloud State. Minnesota State made it 2-0 on Lutz’s goal with 1:49 remaining in the frame.
With his back turned to the goal, Lutz, grabbed a rebound off a Nathan Smith shot, spun and slid the puck past goaltender Henry Johnson at the left post.
“I thought we had a good start tonight,” Hastings said. “Last night we didn’t. We had to play from behind. It was a really good first 20 minutes. I thought it was a big-time shift by Nathan Smith late in the period to set up the second goal and give us a little bit of breathing room.”
Hastings mixed up his line chart quite a bit from Saturday’s game. Forwards Charlie Gerard, Dallas Gerads, Walker Duehr and Chris Van Os-Shaw were scratched, while freshman forwards Ryan Sandelin and Cade Borchardt and rookie defenseman Colby Bukes played, as did center Jared Spooner, who was out sick on Saturday.
Bukes, playing just his second college game, assisted on Lutz’s goal for his first collegiate point.
Junior defenseman Connor Mackey remained out with a lower-body injury.
The game evened out in the second period, with MSU outshooting the Beavers 9-8.
In the third period, Bemidji State had a 6-0 advantage and made a late push, pulling Johnson (22 saves) for an extra attacker with 3:56 to play and MSU defenseman Wyatt Aamodt in the penalty box.
The Mavericks killed the penalty, blocking six shots and allowing none to get to McKay.
“What they did, how they sacrificed, was outstanding,” Serratore said.
Three misses at an empty net, including Julian Napravnik’s shot off the post made for a wild finish in the final two minutes.
“I thought we had some guys, including our goaltender, give us an opportunity to get us a win that we sorely needed,” Hastings said.
The game, the first of at least five between the two teams over the second half of the season — they’ll play official WCHA series Jan. 24-25 at Mankato and March 1-2 at Bemidji — pitted brother against brother as Minnesota State junior defenseman Riese Zmolek played against Bemidji State freshman defenseman Will Zmolek for the first time.
Another Beavers freshman defenseman, Mankato West alumnus Kyle Looft, played against his hometown Mavericks for the first time as well.
Minnesota State (16-3-1) is now done with nonconference play and will host Alaska on Friday and Saturday in a WCHA series at the Mankato Civic Center.
“It was a good reset for us,” Hastings said. “We’ve still got an awful lot of work to do, and we look forward to this next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.