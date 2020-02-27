MANKATO — Minnesota State was well-represented in the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference postseason awards, which were announced Thursday.
For the men's team, Cameron Kirksey received first-team all-conference honors, while Kelby Kramer was named the top newcomer and Ryland Holt was chosen as the top freshman.
Kirksey, a senior forward, is averaging a team-leading 17.6 points to go with 5.4 rebounds, and he's had three double-doubles. He is shooting 48.3% from the field, including 42.2% from 3-point range. This is the second straight season in which Kirksey was a first-team all-conference selection.
Kramer, a sophomore center, has started all 29 games and leads the team with 270 rebounds and 71 blocked shots. He is averaging 9.4 points and shooting 62.7% from the field. He tied a team record with eight blocked shots in a game, and he had 19 rebounds in a game, the most since Atlia Santos had 21 in 2008. Kramer is the sixth Mavericks player to receive the newcomer award and the first since Jalen Pendleton in 2016.
Holt is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in his debut season, shooting 56.3% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range. Holt has five double-doubles this season. Holt is only the second Maverick player to be named the top freshman.
Minnesota State guard Joey Batt was named to the all-freshmen team for women's basketball. Batt has appeared in 27 games, averaging 9.0 points in just 19.9 minutes per game. She has made 43 steals and has averaged 2.3 rebounds.
Batt had two games of 20 or more points, and she made the game-winning layup in the final seconds of a game against Augustana on Jan. 25. Batt is the fifth Mavericks player to be named to the all-freshman team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.