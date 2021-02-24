MANKATO -- Minnesota State basketball players Quincy Anderson, Devonte Thedford, Joey Batt and Rachel Shumski have all received Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors, which were announced Wednesday.
For the men's team, Anderson, a sophomore guard, was named to the South Division first team, while Thedford was named the South Division's Newcomer of the Year as well as honorable mention all-conference.
Anderson leads the Mavericks at 17.4 points per game, and he's also averaging 6.2 rebounds. He's shooting 46.8% from the field, including 40.9% from 3-point range. He's scored 20 or more points in seven of 16 games, with a high of 31, and has two double-doubles.
Thedford, a junior point guard, ranks second on the team at 14.1 points per game. He is also averaging 3.7 rebounds and a team-best 3.6 assists, while shooting 48.2% from the field and 40.0% on 3-pointers. Thedford is the seventh Minesota State player to receive the newcomer award, including teammate Kelby Kramer last season.
For the women's teams, Shumski, a senior post, received South Division first-team honors. She's averaging 13.2 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds, both of which are career highs. She is shooting 48.0% from the field.
Batt, a South Division first-team selection, was named the division's Defensive Player of the Year and was a member of the All-Defensive Team. The sophomore guard is averaging a team-best 13.9 points, and she leads the Northern Sun with 3.2 steals per game, which ranks fifth in Division II.
The Mavericks men's team opens the Northern Sun tournament with a quarterfinal game against Minnesota State-Moorhead at 7 p.m. Friday at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The women's team plays its quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Friday against St. Cloud State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.