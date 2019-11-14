From the first possession, the Minnesota State women’s basketball team played in-your-face, pressure defense.
It was a style that was successful late last season, when the Mavericks won seven of their last eight regular-season games. It also seems to fit well this season, with almost every player back.
“It’s all about our defense,” Minnesota State coach Emilee Thiesse said. “It really gets our offense going.”
The Mavericks had 23 assists, made 17 steals and forced 26 turnovers, defeating Northern Michigan 83-57 in a nonconference game Thursday night at Bresnan Arena. By any measure, it was a positive start for the Mavericks, who were hoping to recapture some of the momentum from last season against a team that won an NCAA playoff game just eight months ago.
“This was a confidence builder,” forward Tayla Stuttley said. “This was a team that beat us by 20 last year so we wanted to get this one back. Our offense and defense really came together.”
The Mavericks’ offense was slow to start, but the defense was the key, trailing 5-4 after 6 minutes. Stuttley hit consecutive 3-pointers as Minnesota State started to build a gap.
Kirstin Klitzke hit a 3-pointer and a free throw as Minnesota State led 21-13 at the end of the first quarter. The Mavericks hit four 3-pointers and made three steals.
The Mavericks maintained the pressure in the second quarter, making three steals and hitting five more 3-pointers as the lead stayed at 47-35 at halftime.
“We have so many players back that have learned to play this way so we have confidence,” Thiesse said. “Any time we struggle, it’s because we’re not putting enough pressure on. We have a lot of players who could be in the starting lineup and a lot of players we want in there. We’re going to use a lot of players.”
The Mavericks started the second half with 10 straight points, including a 3-pointer and runner from the lane by Maddy Olson. After a pair of Northern Michigan free throws, Minnesota State had another 10-0 run, taking advantage of 11 turnovers in the quarter and getting 13 players into the action.
Northern Michigan closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run to add a little drama to the final quarter. However, that was erased with a 10-2 run, with Kristi Fett scoring twice from inside.
Fett ended up with 16 points and six rebounds, and Stuttley had 11 points, eight assists and three steals. Klitzke scored 13 points, making three 3-pointers. The Mavericks were 11 of 26 from 3-point range and had 24 points off turnovers.
“Kristi is one of our strengths,” Stuttley said. “Not many teams have a 6-5 player to throw it into. We want to play inside-out, and we’re all good at finding the open player. We’re trying to build chemistry, and we’re making the extra pass. Twenty-three assists is crazy.”
Minnesota State (1-0) hosts Michigan Tech on Monday, starting at 6 p.m.
