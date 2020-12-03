MANKATO — The Minnesota State men's hockey season will get back on track this weekend, just a couple days later than originally scheduled.
The Mavericks (1-0) have delayed this weekend's series at Michigan Tech (0-1-1) to Sunday and Monday at Houghton, Michigan. Sunday's game begins at 5:07 p.m., while Monday's game begins at 4:07 p.m.
"The athletes are dealing with the opportunities they can deal with," Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings said. "You think things are going in the right direction, and that night, everything changes. Hopefully we'll continue to manage our time between now and (Sunday) because as we've seen, you can do things right and the virus can still rear its ugly head."
The Mavericks, who were rated No. 6 in this week's USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine polls, have been in quarantine since Nov. 23 when COVID-19 testing revealed cases within the team's personnel. The night before, Minnesota State opened the season with an impressive 5-0 nonconference victory at Bemidji State.
Hastings said all players are out of quarantine and available to play this weekend. The players have been limited to their homes and the rink in the last two weeks, trying to stay as healthy as possible.
The team started practice again earlier this week with a plan of "don't go too fast too soon."
"You want to make sure you're not putting the health of the athletes at risk," Hastings said. "We're fortunate that our guys are in good physical shape, but we need to get into game shape. The only way you can do that is to play games. There's no way to replicate that."
Hastings said the team would normally break up the trip to Michigan over two days, but the Mavericks will make the 450-mile trip in one bus on Saturday. As Hastings said, "We're going from Point A to Point B. We're doing what we can to limit exposure."
Michigan Tech opened the season Nov. 21-22 with a nonconference series at Lake Superior State.
"We need another day (of practice Friday) to be uneventful, but it's inevitable that we're going to have some rust," he said. "We've played one game, and we're hoping to play another one."
The Mavericks have already rescheduled a nonconference series with Bemidji State for Dec. 18-19 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. There is also a possibility a nonconference game at Bemidji State, originally scheduled for Nov. 23, could be rescheduled later in the season.
"The young men understand, probably more this season than any other, that you control what you can control," Hastings said. "Because some of this stuff, you can't control."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.