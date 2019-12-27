The Minnesota State men’s hockey team returned to practice on Christmas Day after getting a little more than a week off for the holidays.
The Mavericks are ranked No. 2 in the country but were No. 1 for five weeks before a 4-1 loss at Northern Michigan on Dec. 14 ended a 10-game winning streak.
They’ll begin the second half of their schedule at 4 p.m. Saturday against St. Cloud State in the first game of Minnesota’s Mariucci Classic.
“We didn’t play real well or as well as we would like to have played against Northern the last time we were together,” coach Mike Hastings said on Thursday morning after his team’s practice on the Olympic-size ice sheet at All Seasons Arena. “So the guys are excited to get back after it.”
The Mavericks weren’t going to let one of just two losses over the first half of their season spoil their Christmas vacation, but the defeat did give them something to think about during their time away.
“It wasn’t really lying good in our gut,” senior captain and leading scorer Marc Michaelis said. “We had a pretty special first half, but I think, looking ahead, we kind of needed something to reset and go back to our details. We’ll see in the future how important that loss actually was for us.”
Junior defenseman Riese Zmolek agreed.
“You could tell it kind of stung over break a little bit,” he said. “(It was) a lot of time off to not come back out here and play and get back over that. So it’s kind of stuck with us.”
And what exactly stuck with the Mavericks?
“I think it just shows we have to try to play our best every night,” Zmolek said. “Some nights we might not have it, but you’ve still got to come out and try to do what you’re able to do, bring the best that you’re able to.
“Hats off to Northern, they played an unbelievable game that night. But I mean it just shows all the work we still have to do to get it done and to get better each and every day to hopefully get that end goal at the end of the year.”
Zmolek said the Mavericks have “been dialing it up” over first two practices after break to prepare for this weekend’s games. Minnesota State will play either host Minnesota or WCHA-rival Bemidji State on Sunday.
“It will be good to lace them back up and get going again,” he said.
Michaelis said the focus isn’t just on what led to one particular loss but also what led to a nation’s-best 15 victories and the third-best record in the country. Only Cornell (10-1-0) and North Dakota (14-1-2), whose only loss is to the Mavericks, have better winning percentages than MSU.
“Everybody knows what makes us good and what doesn’t when we do certain things,” Michaelis said. “We went back to that, and we’ll show that this weekend.”
Minnesota State has outscored opponents 66-23. It has the best defense (1.28 goals allowed) and best power play (31.5%) in the country and the third-best penalty kill (92.4%).
“I think the biggest thing for us is, we’ve found different ways to win hockey games,” Michaelis continued. “Our special teams have been the key pretty much throughout the whole first half, and we always have guys stepping up, making plays, and leading the team to victory or a sweep on the weekend. We’ve done a good job of using everybody, using our depth and having special teams come through.”
When it comes to resetting, Hasting said the Mavericks try to do that after every weekend — win or lose. There’s not a lot of dwelling on the past.
“It is behind us,” he said of the series at Northern Michigan, which also included a 5-2 series-opening victory. “Focusing on what we can control has kind of been a mantra that we’ve had from the beginning of the year, resetting every Monday or resetting every time we come off of a break or a weekend. The guys have done a really good job of that.”
Follow Shane Frederick on Twitter @puckato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.