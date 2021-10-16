FAYETTE, IOWA — J.D. Ekowa passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another, leading Minnesota State to a 58-0 victory over Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday.
The Mavericks are 15-0 in the series with Upper Iowa and have outscored the Peacocks 230-35 in the last four seasons.
Ekowa completed 16 of 20 passes for a career-high 286 yards, only the second 200-yard passing day of his career. His previous best game came in 2019 against Upper Iowa, when he passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Ekowa had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown as the Mavericks led 33-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, Ty'Shonan Brooks had a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown, his second of the season.
Jalen Sample, Parker Gloudemans, Gabe Hagen and Blake VerMulm each had a touchdown reception, while Christian Vasser and Nyles Williams both had a rushing toouchdown.
Minnesota State (5-2) hosts Augustana on Saturday.
