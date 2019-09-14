MANKATO — Southwest Minnesota State had all the momentum, gradually eating away at Minnesota State’s three-score, first-half lead last Saturday.
It was early in the fourth quarter, with the Mustangs about to go in for the tying touchdown, when Mavericks’ safety Cole Schroedermeier stepped in front of a pass near the goal line and went high to snag the interception, snuffing the rally and effectively ending any upset bid in the season-opening football game.
“With everything that was happening, we were all pretty calm,” Schroedermeier said. “That’s one of the qualities (of the defense) that we like. The coaches made a really good call. I was playing off the quarterback’s eyes. I just had to get the ball by any means necessary.”
The Mavericks finished out the 38-23 victory, setting up today’s home-opener against Augustana, which kicks off at 6 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.The Vikings passed for 451 yards in last season’s game against Minnesota State and surely took some notes from how Southwest Minnesota State moved the ball effectively by passing in the second half.
“College football is set up to move the ball through the air,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “Some teams live by the pass, but then you can also die by the pass. We definitely have to be better this week.”
The Mavericks have five goals each week: score at least 31 points, give up less than 19 points, rush for at least 200 yards, hold opponents to less than 100 yards rushing and win the turnover battle. The Mavericks accomplished four of those last week.
“At the end of the day, our goal is to be 1-0 each week,” Schroedermeier said. “Now we move forward.”
Last season, Schroedermeier, a junior, established himself in the Mavericks’ secondary, starting all 14 games. He led the team with three interceptions and finished fifth with 59 tackles, earning second-team all-conference honors. He made four tackles and the interception against Southwest. Parrish Marrow also had an interception.
However, the secondary will get a tougher test today against Augustana and prolific passer Kyle Saddler.
“They have a really good offense and really good quarterback who had a big day against us last year,” said Schroedermeier, who grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and was recruited by Augustana. “We have a lot of respect for them. We’re not going to change much, just execute what we do. You can’t change much.”
Hoffner was concerned because the Mavericks allowed more than 20 big plays, and the Mustangs broke a high number of tackles to gain additional yards. Those are two areas where Hoffner said the defense is usually more proficient.
“We know that things have to change,” he said. “We can’t give up 300, 400 yards passing. We know we need to do a better job.”
For Schroedermeier, he didn’t dwell on last season’s game against Augustana, but it is a good reminder how quickly the season could change if too many mistakes are made.
“We’ve got a game under our belts,” Schroedermeier said. “We got those first-game jitters out of the way, and we can focus on getting better in Week 2.”
Notes: Hoffner said that defensive end Chance Bowen, the team’s leading pass rusher last season, will not play today and could be out for a while. Bowen appeared to injure his knee on the first series of last Saturday’s game. Junior Brayden Thomas took his spot in that game and is listed as the starter this week. ... Running back Justin Taormina also left that game early with a shoulder injury, and Hoffner said he is questionable. Freshman Kaleb Sleezer, who carried for 29 yards on five attempts last week, is listed as the backup to Nate Gunn. ... Tight ends Tyler Schmidt and Morgan Smith are both game-day decisions. ... Hoffner said he will continue to rotate kickers. Last week, Ashton Garner was 2 for 2 on PATS and made his only field goal from 27 yards. Luke Williams made his only PAT and hit field goals of 40 and 34 yards.
