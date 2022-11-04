MENDOTA HEIGHTS — It seemed like we were in for a tight finish between the Minnesota State men’s hockey team and St. Thomas Friday night, with the score tied at 2 through two periods.
MSU ended up leaving no doubt in the third.
The Mavericks scored five unanswered goals between 1:20 and 11:17 in the final frame to secure a 7-2 CCHA victory over the Tommies.
It looked like the Mavericks might pull away early.
Brendan Furry and Christian Fitzgerald scored at 4:44 and 8:52 of the first period, respectively, to give the Mavericks an early 2-0 lead.
However, the Tommies took the momentum back when Cooper Gay scored a shorthanded goal just minutes later at 11:10, and the score stayed 2-1 into the first intermission.
The Mavericks controlled play in the second and had some good chances, but were unable to score. Gay tied the game at 13:59, after a weird bounce off an official benefited the Tommies on the play.
“It’s a dump in that goes off the referee right to their guy,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I’m not going to fault our guys. ... I think they could’ve given in a little bit to that adversity, but I thought we stuck with it, and we were definitely rewarded for it in the third period.”
Ondrej Pavel scored at 1:20 of the third, and Ryan Sandelin added a power-play goal at 5:22. David Silye and Luc Wilson scored at 6:27 and 8:30, respectively, and Silye finished the scoring barrage at 11:17 with a power-play goal.
Wilson finished with a goal and two assists for MSU.
Andy Carroll, Jake Livingstone and Lucas Sowder all had two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 34-16.
The Mavericks (6-3) finish their series with the Tommies at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
