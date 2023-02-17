BEMIDJI — It’s generally harder to win on the road than at home.
For the Minnesota State men’s hockey team, something is just clicking away from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“It’s hard to win on the road. I wish I could tell you what it was, because I’d like to do it all the time,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “I think our guys have continued to find different ways at different times.”
The Mavericks won their 10th consecutive road game Friday night, topping Bemidji State 4-1 in a CCHA game at the Sanford Center.
With the win, the Mavericks now have 48 CCHA points and a one-point lead on second-place Michigan Tech.
The Huskies are off this weekend and have played one more game than the Mavericks.
The two teams played a scoreless first period, but play favored the Mavericks. Bemidji didn’t record a shot on goal until the 14:23 mark.
The Beavers eventually got on the scoreboard first at 14:06 of the second, but it was all Mavericks the rest of the way.
Christian Fitzgerald scored at 15:48 and 19:00 of the second, with both goals coming at the top of the crease. MSU took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.
“He’s played in the middle, he’s played on the wall — I’m really happy with his progress,” Hastings said of Fitzgerald. “It seems like any situation we put him into, he’s just ‘OK, I’ll go do it. Whatever you ask of me.’ He played hard tonight.”
In the third, Lucas Sowder fired home a rebound in close at 6:54, and Jake Livingstone scored on a breakaway at 10:40.
Shots on goal favored MSU 26-16. Keenan Rancier made 15 saves to get the win.
The Mavericks (20-10-1, 15-7-1 in CCHA) finish their series with the Beavers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.
