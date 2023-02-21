DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth shot 56.9% from the field, pulling away in the second half to defeat Minnesota State 88-68 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball tournament Tuesday.
The Mavericks, the No. 6 seed in the South Division, trailed 28-26 with six minutes to play in the first half when the Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run. Minnesota Duluth led 44-33 at halftime.
Trevor Moore scored all of his 16 points in the first half, making four 3-pointers, but he picked up his third foul late in the first half.
The Mavericks had only 13 turnovers, but 10 came in the first half.
The Mavericks cut the lead to 52-48 in the first five minutes of the second half, as Kyreese Willingham had 11 of the team's first 15 points of the second half.
But another spurt put the Bulldogs back up 66-51 just five minutes later, and Minnesota Duluth coasted to the victory.
Malik Willingham finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Kyreese Willingham had 17 points, making four 3-pointers.
Minnesota State ends the season at 17-12. Minnesota Duluth (21-8), the No. 3 seed in the North Division, advances to play Upper Iowa on Sunday at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In other tournament games, Minot State upset Southwest Minnesota State 86-85 in triple overtime, and Sioux Falls defeated St. Cloud State 85-59.
