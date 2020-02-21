MANKATO — When the seven seniors on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team wrap up their college careers, the holes they’ll leave behind on the Mavericks’ line chart will be massive.
“Big shoes to fill,” freshman forward Lucas Sowder said, “because that senior class has won a ton of games. Hopefully our freshman class can be as successful when we’re seniors.”
Jake Jaremko is part of an eight-player junior class that will also be hard to replace, but he looks at the class ahead of him and sees something unique.
“It’s a special group,” the center said. “I don’t know if you’ll ever see another one like that here.”
Sophomore defenseman Andy Carroll agreed, noting how the senior class seems greater than the sum of its parts.
“They all kind of bring a different piece to the rink every day,” he said. “Some guys are the quiet leaders; some guys are the vocal leaders. They mesh so well together. They all get along together.”
This weekend marks the final regular-season home games for the Mavericks’ senior septet.
While the third-ranked Mavericks, who host Alabama Huntsville today and Saturday, will return to Mankato in two weeks for the first round of the WCHA playoffs and have hopes of playing at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center for two more weeks after that, they know their time at Minnesota State is nearing an end.
When all is said and done, the group will have combined for more than 1,000 college games.
“It does go by quick,” said forward Nick Rivera, who has played in 145 games. “Classes start dwindling down. You don’t take as many because you’re almost graduating. But you’ve just got to keep looking at the big picture. … You’ve got to cherish those moments as much as you can.”
Besides Rivera, forwards Marc Michaelis, Parker Tuomie, Charlie Gerard and Josh French and defensemen Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson make up the Class of 2020, which has helped Minnesota State go 109-35-9 and win two WCHA regular-season championships — with a third in sight — and one league playoff title during their time.
“All of them have been integral parts to what we’ve tried to build here over the last four years in their time here,” coach Mike Hastings said. “And they’ve done it a lot of different ways.”
Michaelis, Tuomie, Rivera, French and Scheid have been lineup staples since they arrived in Mankato.
Michaelis has climbed up to No. 3 on the school’s Division I points list (67 goals, 84 assists, 151 points) and needs two goals to break MSU’s goals record for the modern era.
Tuomie is eighth on the scoring list with 125 points, and Scheid, who hasn’t missed a game in his career, tied for 21st with 91 points, a total that ranks tied for fourth all-time among Mavericks defensemen.
Rivera and French are two of the team’s top penalty killers, although Rivera will forever be known for a big goal — the overtime winner in last March’s WCHA playoff championship game against Bowling Green in Mankato.
Gerard and Hookenson came on later in their careers, but the former has racked up 54 of his 64 points over the last two seasons, while the latter ranked second in the nation in blocked shots as a junior.
“Everyone has their own little thing that they do,” Jaremko said.
Combined, the group has 211 goals and 335 assists for 546 points — and counting.
“You look at our class,” Rivera said. “We’ve had a lot of individual success; we’ve had a lot of team success in the past couple years. But it was never always easy. You look at our first year together, we couldn’t play at a very consistent pace, and we just kept trying to get better each year. I think that’s something that our class is very prideful of — we’re really big competitors and we hold each other accountable.”
During the group’s freshman season, the Mavericks went 22-13-4, finished third in the WCHA and missed out on the NCAA tournament after getting knocked out of the conference semifinals. Since then, they’ve won two MacNaughton Cups, a Sauer Trophy and have been to two NCAA tournaments.
The hope now is to keep playing beyond their final games in Mankato, make a deep run into the NCAA tournament and compete for a national championship.
“They’ve helped elevate our program,” Hastings said. “They’ve elevated our culture and set what the standard is both on and off the ice. Couldn’t be more proud of what they stand for and how they go to work every day. ...
“I look forward to what they can hopefully accomplish at the end of their four years.”
