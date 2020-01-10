BIG RAPIDS, MICH. — It was a record-setting night for the Minnesota State men’s hockey team.
In a 5-0 WCHA victory over Ferris State on Friday, the third-ranked Mavericks saw senior Marc Michaelis break the school record for career short-handed goals and sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay break the program’s single-season record and tie the career mark for shutouts.
Michaelis finished with two goals, including his 10th career short-handed score. McKay stopped 19 shots for the 11th shutout of his career and seventh this season.
Sophomore forward Julian Napravnik also scored two goals, and sophomore defenseman Wyatt Aamodt scored the Mavericks’ other goal. Junior center Jared Spooner assisted on three goals.
“I liked our game tonight,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview. “I thought we managed our game well. ... We talked about playing a 60-minute game, and other than some penalties, the guys did a good job.”
The Mavericks killed off five Bulldogs power plays.
“Our goaltender and our penalty killers did a really good job,” Hastings said.
McKay’s shutout was his third in four games. He’s allowed one goal over the four-game streak.
The Mavericks led 1-0 after one period on Michaelis’ first goal, an even-strength score at the left post where he tapped in a pass from Jack McNeely. Walker Duehr also assisted on the play.
Aamodt and Michaelis scored in the second to make it 3-0. Michaelis now has a team-leading 15 goals and 28 points.
“The guys were excited about that for him,” Hastings said of Michaelis’ short-handed record. “Individually, he was really good tonight.”
Napravnik scored both of his goals in the third period to put the game well out of reach. Spooner assisted on both goals.
“The line of Spooner, Napravnik and Charlie Gerard were really good,” Hastings said. “Those guys played well in the third period.”
It was the fourth victory in a row for the Mavericks, who outshot the Bulldogs 25-19.
Ferris State has lost five games in a row.
The Mavericks (19-3-1, 13-2-0 in WCHA) and the Bulldogs (6-13-2, 4-8-2) play again at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
