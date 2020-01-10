If the Minnesota State men’s hockey team wants to be playing at home over the course of the WCHA playoffs in two months, it’s going to have to have success away from home now.
The third-ranked Mavericks begin the second half of their conference schedule this weekend with a series at Ferris State and will go back on the road next weekend to play Bowling Green.
“If you want to win a championship and put yourself in a spot to have home ice, you’ve got to do well on the road,” MSU senior center Josh French said. “The home games are important, but so are the road games.”
The Mavericks are in first place in the WCHA with a 12-2-0 record — 7-1-0 at home and 5-1-0 on the road — in league play.
They’re seeking their third straight MacNaughton Cup as regular-season conference champions. Besides the big, silver chalice, the winner gets home-ice advantage throughout the WCHA postseason. Last season, the Mavericks were 9-4-1 on the road against WCHA opponents. In 2017-18 they were 11-3-0.
After playing four of their last six games on the road (including the nonconference Mariucci Classic), they will be traveling for six of their next eight games, with trips to Bowling Green and Alaska Anchorage sandwiching a Jan. 24-25 home series against Bemidji State. They’ll close out the regular season Feb. 28-29 at Bemidji State.
“I don’t think we do anything differently,” French said. “Obviously the road is more of a grind, but we just try to prepare the same way every day. We know this weekend’s going to be a grind. We know what’s coming, but we try not to look too far ahead, so we’re focused on this weekend against Ferris.”
Actually, there is a little they do differently.
The Mavericks have been holding some practices at All Seasons Arena lately, taking advantage of its Olympic-sized ice sheet to prepare for Dec. 13-14 trip to Northern Michigan and the Dec. 28-29 Mariucci tournament.
To ready themselves for the Ferris State series, they skated in ASA’s smaller, tighter rink to better replicate Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Michigan.
“That arena is unique,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said of the Bulldogs’ facility. “The ceiling’s low. The fans are on top of you. The Dog Pound’s right behind your goaltender. It’s an environment where things happen in a hurry. And you better be able to adjust or you’ll be playing from behind, and you don’t want to be playing from behind in that building.”
The Mavericks’ rink at the high-ceilinged civic center is a hybrid — 87 feet wide, compared to 100 feet for Olympic/ international ice and 85 feet for so-called NHL ice.
“As far as prep, we can do that,” Hastings said. “We’re fortunate with that.”
The Mavericks won two close games at Ferris State last season, including one in overtime on an Ian Scheid goal. In 2016-17, when Scheid, French and the other current seniors were freshmen, they split a series there.
“We’ll go right back to leaning on our veterans, guys that have been in both buildings, both at Ferris State and Bowling Green,” Hastings said. “Been fortunate to have that group, that leadership group, handle their business. And their mentality hasn’t really changed. … We’re going to rely on that through this road trip.”
Said French: “We just have to be prepared. We’ve been preparing all week for what they do. They’ll be a good test for us.”
