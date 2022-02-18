Every year when a new class of freshmen enters a program, the hope is that the group takes that program to new heights.
With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, not all the seniors on the Minnesota State men’s hockey team came in together, but each of the seven players who will be honored on senior night Saturday have left a big mark on the program.
“What an incredible group. Not just on the ice, things they’ve done off the ice academically, what they’ve done within the community,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said.
The list of team accomplishments is impressive.
Fifth-year seniors Jack McNeely and Reggie Lutz each have four MacNaughton Cups on their resume as WCHA regular-season champions, and traditional fourth-year seniors Wyatt Aamodt, Andy Carroll, Dryden McKay and Julian Napravnik each have three.
McNeely and Lutz, along with graduate transfer Benton Maass, each took advantage of the COVID-year and have helped the Mavericks immensely. McNeely is in his second season as an alternate captain, and Lutz joined him in that capacity this year.
“There hasn’t been an off night, and it’s been incredible for both of them,” Knott said. “When you can count on fifth-year guys — sometimes that goes the other way. They get tired of hearing our voices at times. Haven’t seen that with those two guys, and that’s special.”
The group of six, all of whom have been regulars in the lineup since they were freshmen, will have a chance to lock up another conference title this weekend. The Mavericks can clinch the new CCHA, which also awards the MacNaughton Cup to its regular-season champion.
More importantly, all six played vital roles in the team’s run to the Frozen Four last season.
One of the most impressive things the group has done is keep the puck out of the net, and they’ve done it at a staggering rate.
MSU has led the nation in goals allowed per game in each of the last three seasons, with defensemen Aamodt, McNeely and Carroll each being a major part of that. They’re currently second in the nation in that category this season, but at 1.28 goals per game, that mark is better than any of the three previous years.
McKay, who has piled up countless individual awards in goal, has been a major part of the defensive dominance, but he’s also had a front-row seat to the great team defense that’s been played in front of him.
“I’ve definitely been blessed since I stepped on this campus to have a solid D-core and overall a solid defensive system from the top down every year,” McKay said. “It really helped me kind of find my legs in college hockey.
“Really cool seeing the numbers that we’ve put up, but just knowing what we still have left to accomplish here is exciting.”
Five things to know
The No. 1 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (27-5, 19-3 in CCHA) will host Bemidji State (14-16, 12-10 in CCHA) on Friday (7:07 p.m.) and Saturday (6:07 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Hirose healthy: After missing both games in the Feb. 4-5 series at Bowling Green, MSU defenseman Akito Hirose has been practicing with the team.
“He’s been with us the last two weeks and will be ready to play on Friday,” Knott said.
2. Clinching scenarios: The MacNaughton Cup race is down to the Mavericks and Michigan Tech, with MSU currently leading the Huskies by seven points. There are many different scenarios that would give MSU the title outright this weekend, including an MSU win (three points) and a Tech loss on either Friday or Saturday night. The Mavericks can also clinch outright with a sweep (six points), no matter the Huskies’ results. MSU will finish the regular season with a series at Tech on Feb. 25-26.
3. The State of MSU: The Mavericks are coming off a well-earned bye week after playing six consecutive weekends out of the holiday break. MSU has won 16 of its past 17 games dating back to Nov. 26, and ranks second in Division I in both goals scored per game (4.12) and goals allowed per game (1.28). The Mavericks lead the country in scoring margin (2.84).
4. Scouting the Beavers: Bemidji has been struggling of late, going 1-5-1 in its last seven games. The Beavers feature a dominant trio of forwards — Owen Sillinger (12-24—36), Alex Ierullo (12-19—31) and Lukas Sillinger (13-17—30). Those three account for over 40% of Bemidji’s total points. MSU swept the Beavers in December at Bemidji, winning 5-1 and 3-1 in the final series before the holiday break.
5. Women set for Bemidji: MSU is coming off a tough stretch in the schedule, being swept by three of the top five teams in the country over the last three weekends — Minnesota-Duluth, Ohio State and Wisconsin.
The Mavericks will close the regular season with a home series against Bemidji this weekend, playing Friday (3:01 p.m.) and Saturday (2:01 p.m.) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
