Minnesota State men’s hockey players Marc Michaelis and Dryden McKay made it to the final ballot for the Hobey Baker Award, but neither ended up in the final three.
The finalists are North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich and Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman.
A 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan balloting determined the final three and the winner, which will be announced at 10 p.m. Saturday, April 11, live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
McKay, a sophomore goaltender, is a top-five finalist for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to college hockey’s top goalie.
