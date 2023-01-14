TEMPE, ARIZ. — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings was tired of playing from behind.
Entering play Saturday, the Mavericks had surrendered the first goal in five straight games, with the last three eventually ending in MSU victories.
Cade Borchardt scored early in the first period Saturday, and the Mavericks gained a 5-0 nonconference victory over Arizona State at Mullett Arena. MSU won Game 1 of the series 3-1 Friday and has now won four straight.
“It was something new, we hadn’t done that in the second half,” Hastings said of scoring first with a laugh.
Borchardt’s tally came at 1:10 of the opening frame, a score that would hold into the first intermission.
The Sun Devils had two power plays in the first and outshot the Mavericks 16-10, but MSU goaltender Keenan Rancier made some nice saves. Rancier made 26 saves for his eighth victory of the season and first career shutout.
“Arizona (State) was better than us in the first period,” Hastings said. “I thought they were harder, more aggressive and we withstood it. I think the reason we withstood it was because of Keenan.”
It was all Mavericks in the second.
Brendan Furry scored just 25 seconds into the frame, his fourth goal in his last three games. Furry, who finished with a goal and an assist Saturday, now has seven points in his last three games.
Ryan Sandelin fired a shot through a screen to make it 3-0 at 5:36, and Zach Krajnik’s first goal of the season made it 4-0 at 19:22.
Akito Hirose scored a power-play goal at 10:42 of the third. Josh Groll and Adam Eisele each had two assists.
Shots on goal favored MSU 31-26.
The Mavericks (14-9-1, 9-6-1 in CCHA) will host Lake Superior State in a CCHA series Friday and Saturday.
“It’s good to have the guys have some success for their work,” Hastings said. “This league, this season is a grind. I like the way the guys have managed the second half so far.”
