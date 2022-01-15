MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsey King scored the overtime-winner for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 5-4 WCHA victory over Minnesota Saturday at Ridder Arena. The Gophers won Game 1 of the series 7-2 Friday night.
The win snapped the Gophers 53-game winning streak over the Mavericks. MSU hadn't beaten the Gophers since Jan. 20th, 2007. They hadn't won at Ridder since Jan. 25, 2004.
"It's huge — the confidence for our players and our program that we can do that when we play as a team," MSU coach John Harrington said. "That was the impressive thing tonight, is that our team played together."
King scored at 3:49 of overtime, tipping home a sharp pass from Jessica Kondas right in front of Gophers' goalie Makayla Pahl. Brittyn Fleming also assisted on the goal.
The Mavericks led 3-1 after the first period, but the Gophers scored two goals in the second to tie the score.
MSU took a 4-3 lead at 7:40 of the third, before Minnesota tied it at 11:33.
Charlotte Akervik scored two goals for the Mavericks, and Kelsey King had a goal and two assists. Kondas had a goal and an assist.
Shots on goal favored the Gophers 45-32. Calla Frank made 41 saves for MSU.
The Mavericks (10-11-1, 6-11-1 in WCHA) have a road game at 7:01 p.m. Friday against St. Thomas.
