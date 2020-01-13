MANKATO — Minnesota State freshman forward Lucas Sowder was named WCHA Rookie of the Week for his play in last weekend's series sweep at Ferris State.
Sowder had a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Bulldogs. His goal was his second game-winner as a Maverick. The Florida native ranks third on Minnesota State's scoring charts this season with four goals and 19 points in 20 games.
It was the second Rookie of the Week award for Sowder.
The third-ranked Mavericks (20-3-1) play Friday and Saturday at No. 15 Bowling Green.
