MANKATO — Two weeks ago, Nyles Williams returned a punt for a touchdown. Last week, it was Ty’Shonan Brooks, who sparked a Minnesota State victory with a punt return for a touchdown.
When special teams are truly special, good things happen.
“Special teams are a big part of the game,” kicker Luke Williams said. “To be a complete team, you have to be good in all three phases.”
The Mavericks (4-1) host Wayne State (4-1) in an important Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference football game Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium. Both teams score plenty of points, and both teams play good defense. Special teams could play a major factor.
“I think after those first two games, guys have a better understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “You try to find special players who, when they get an opportunity, make us more productive.”
Through five games, the special teams have played well. The Mavericks lead the Northern Sun in punt returns, averaging 18.2 yards with two touchdowns. The kick returners rank second in the conference at 21.0 yards per attempt.
The Mavericks’ kickers have a league-leading nine touchbacks, and the punters are third-best at 40.4 yards per attempt, which helps a ball-control offense gain an advantage with field position.
Hoffner said there are some standards his punters and kickers need to meet to have success. From snap to kick, it can’t take any longer than 1.25 seconds for field goals and PATs. Punts need to be gone in less than two seconds after the snap or risk being blocked.
With a new snapper and holder this season, there has been some growing pains.
“These guys work hard,” Hoffner said. “There usually off by themselves, and there’s a lot of peer coaching. They’ve all been to specialist camps, and they know our standards, Their feedback to each other is very helpful.”
Luke Williams, who set a program record by making 76 of 77 PAT kicks in 2019, has done most of the kicking and punting, while also finding attempts for junior Ashton Garner, redshirt freshman Damian Chowaniec and freshman Derek Webster.
Luke Williams is averaging 40.8 yards per punt, which is fourth best in the Northern Sun, despite not having punted in high school.
“I’ve really tried to put in the work (with punting),” Williams said. “I want to be more consistent. I try to treat every rep in practice like it’ a game.”
He’s also made 5 of 7 field goals and 21 of 21 on PATs.
Minnesota State hadn’t scored a touchdown by a punt or kick returner since 2015, but Nyles Williams scored on a 90-yarder against Minot State two weeks ago, then Brooks scored on a 53-yard punt return last week against Concordia-St. Paul.
“It’s all about time and space,” Hoffner said. “If the opportunity is there to field the ball, and there’s time to get the motor running, we’ll take a shot.”
Nyles Williams is averaging 32.0 yards on five punt returns, and Brooks is averaging 14.4 yards. Deyon Campbell is averaging 27.0 yards on kickoff returns, with Nyles Williams at 22.3 yards per attempt.
“We want to get each other in the end zone,” Brooks said after Saturday’s win. “I trust Nyles is going to be there to make the block, and he trusts me to be there to make the block. We just want to get into the end zone and help the team win. There’s no selfishness back there.”
Hoffner said many of the special teams schemes are ones he’s used for several or borrowed from other coaches. Each of the units have a military nickname, giving an extra sense of importance to that phase of the game.
“We’ve always taken a strong interest in special teams,” Hoffner said. “We try to keep it simple. Guys believe in it now, and when you have some success, everyone wants to be part of it and that belief just gets stronger.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
