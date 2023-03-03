MANKATO — After winning a drama-filled de facto MacNaughton Cup title game Saturday, the Minnesota State men's hockey team was hoping to start the CCHA tournament on a more convincing note.
The Mavericks did just that.
David Silye scored in the opening minutes and top-seeded MSU never looked back in a 6-1 victory over eighth-seeded Lake Superior State in Game 1 of the quarterfinals in front of 3,948 fans at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Silye sent Andy Carroll's rebound home at 3:13 of the first, and Carroll made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 10:38. That score held into the first intermission.
The Lakers got a spark when Brandon Puricelli scored at 2:14 of the second period, but Akito Hirose answered with another power-play goal just 44 seconds later.
MSU went 2-for-5 on the power play Friday after going 3-for-4 against Michigan Tech in its last game. The Mavericks entered the game at 26.7% on the power play, which ranked fourth in Division I.
The 3-1 MSU lead widened in the third.
Zach Krajnik tipped Christian Fitzgerald's pass in at 5:15, and Simon Tassy scored his first collegiate goal on a breakaway at 6:14. Fitzgerald made it 6-1 at 10:51, skating the length of the ice with the puck before tucking it around Lakers goalie Ethan Langenegger.
Shots on goal favored MSU 32-18. Keenan Rancier made 17 saves.
The Mavericks (22-12-1) will play Game 2 of their best-of-three quarterfinals series against the Lakers at 6:07 p.m. Saturday at the Event Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.