MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State women's hockey team more than held its own in a two-game series against No. 3 Minnesota.
However, it won't come away with any points.
After outshooting the Gophers 42-28 in a loss Thursday, the Mavericks were in it for three periods in a hard-fought 2-1 WCHA loss to the Gophers Friday night at Ridder Arena.
Despite generating good chances both nights, the Mavericks finished the series with only two goals, something Minnesota State coach John Harrington said needs to improve.
"When we're struggling to score a little bit, we have a tendency to want to get right down in the crease, and it's hard to get there in a college game," Harrington said. "You have to have confidence to shoot the puck from outside and then get people to the net front to battle for rebounds and to screen."
MSU had a pair of power-play opportunities in the first period but wasn't able to convert. Audrey Wethington scored the Gophers' first goal at 12:58 of the first, and the Mavericks were outshot 8-6 in the frame.
On the night, the Gophers outshot MSU 31-19. Mavericks' freshman goalie Lauren Barbro made 29 saves in her second career start, after showing well in her collegiate debut Thursday. Starter Calla Frank missed the series after experiencing concussion-like symptoms during the week.
"It's exactly what we've seen out of her in practice really; there's been no change," Harrington said of Barbro's performance. "She has a great work ethic during the week in practice ... it shows in her game.
"Our team was excited to play in front of her because they know how hard she works."
Grace Zumwinkle extended the Gophers' lead at 14:47 of the second, but Brittyn Fleming answered with MSU's lone goal at 19:31. Kennedy Bobyck and Brooke Bryant each had assists for the Mavericks.
Despite the sweep, Harrington felt his team was disciplined and played the correct type of game both nights.
"The game is not always 100 miles-per-hour going one direction ... sometimes we can play smarter, too," Harrington said. "I thought our team played smarter as a group."
The Mavericks (1-5) host Bemidji State at 2:07 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
