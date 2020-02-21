MANKATO — After missing seven games with a lower-body injury, senior center Marc Michaelis made his much-anticipated return to the Minnesota State men’s hockey lineup on Friday night.
Without their top scorer and co-captain, the third-ranked Mavericks went 5-1-1 against three of the better teams in the WCHA.
Playing two-win Alabama Huntsville on Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, the Mavericks hardly needed the extra offense. But Michaelis showed little rust in his return, scoring a goal and assisting on two others in the 10-0 rout before a crowd of 4,584.
The scoring was spread throughout the Mavericks’ line chart.
Julian Napravnik and Parker Tuomie each had two goals and an assist. Charlie Gerard and Andy Carroll each had one goal and one assist.
Ian Scheid, Walker Duehr and WCHA freshman scoring leader Lucas Sowder, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury, scored the other goals.
Rookie Nathan Smith assisted on three goals, and Josh French had two assists.
The Mavericks outshot the Chargers 64-11, giving goaltender Dryden McKay a rather easy ninth shutout of the season and 13th for his career.
Minnesota State scored three goals in the final 5:09 of the first period, getting goals from Gerard and Napravnik 61 seconds apart and another from Scheid.
Michaelis assisted on the game’s first goal, spotting Gerard in the high slot and passing it to him out of the left corner.
Michaelis assisted on Sowder’s goal that made it 5-0 in the second period and added a power-play goal to make it 9-0 in the third.
The Mavericks weren’t completely healthy. Junior center Jared Spooner missed the game with a lower-body injury suffered in practice this week.
The Mavericks (27-4-2, 21-3-1 in WCHA) and the Chargers (2-22-5, 2-16-5) play again at 6:07 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.