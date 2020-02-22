MANKATO — Winona State erupted for 53 second-half points Saturday to upend Minnesota State 79-72 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State, which led 23-12 and 47-37, continued its struggle to finish off games, dropping to 14-14, 12-10 in the Northern Sun.
Senior forward Cameron Kirksey fired through 30 points for the Mavericks, while senior guard Kevin Krieger netted 20 points and nine rebounds. Minnesota State turned the ball over 15 times compared to the Warriors’ four.
“Winona just made more winning plays down the stretch,” Minnesota State coach Matt Margenthaler said. “They executed very well while we had five turnovers to end the game, which has been a problem all year long for us. This team showed spurts all weekend long of being very, very good. However, we had too many letdowns and gave up over 50 points in the second half of each game.
“I felt we showed both nights that we have a team that can beat anybody. Now, we have to figure out how to do it for a complete game and just not in stretches. Sure, this was a disheartening weekend because we just didn’t play complete games. We’re fortunate to get a home game in the playoffs, but we just can’t play here and expect to win.”
Winona State (17-11, 14-8) missed its first 12 shots and fell behind 10-0 after five minutes. The Mavericks expanded their lead to 12 points behind Kirksey’s six-point flurry — a free-throw line turnaround, a left-wing 3-pointer and a free throw — along with Krieger’s head-on triple.
After the Warriors closed the gap to 25-19 on Kevion Taylor’s 3-pointer, Kirksey’s finger roll and Krieger’s left-side 3-pointer produced a 30-19 advantage with 2:24 left in the half. Kirksey then closed out his 16-point first-half effort with an inside drive and twisting drive, giving the Mavericks a 34-26 lead.
“We let two go this weekend, but we still have an opportunity to keep going,” said Kirksey, playing his final regular-season game at Minnesota State. “We need to come out Wednesday and get it going. We have to regroup, get motivated and understand that it’s win or go home. If that doesn’t motivate us, I don’t know what will. It’s frustrating because it seems like other teams are making more winning plays down the stretch. If we just can tighten things up, we’re as good as any team in the nation.
“I’ve loved my time here; this was definitely the right place for me. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to play my heart out, and it has been an honor to play for Minnesota State. Hopefully, we can win a few more games and add to our legacy here. I love my teammates, it’s like a brotherhood, and I am going to miss them when everything is said and done.”
After Kirksey’s slam dunk off a nifty baseline spin move put the Mavs ahead 47-37 with 16:58 to go, Winona State went on an 18-5 burst to take a 55-52 lead on Caleb Wagner’s left-side trifecta. Minnesota State closed to within 62-61 on Kirksey’s 7-foot banker in heavy traffic and two foul shots from freshman forward Ryland Holt before 3-pointers from Wagner and Andrea Lo Bionda stretched the margin to 70-63.
“These two losses are tough to swallow, but Wednesday starts a new season,” Krieger said. “This should give us plenty of motivation to make things turn around. We just have to regroup and hang around in this tournament.
“There’s been a lot of memories here, and it’s crazy how time has gone by so fast. ... This has been a special time for me, and it will carry on the rest of my life.”
Minnesota State had a final chance with just under 30 seconds to go, but Krieger wasn’t looking as a pass glanced off his shoulder and Wagner coasted in for an uncontested layup. Andrea Lo Biondo drilled six 3-pointers in finishing with 22 points for the Warriors, while Wagner dropped through 22 points and collected nine assists.
