BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team spent plenty of time on the puck against Ferris State Friday night.
But that doesn’t always translate to goals.
The No. 2 Mavericks didn’t score a 5-on-5 goal in a 2-1 Central Collegiate Hockey Association loss to the Bulldogs at Robert L. Ewigleben Ice Arena. MSU had won 15 straight against Ferris entering Friday’s game, with the most recent loss coming in the 2016-17 season.
“If you don’t have second and third opportunities, or don’t have traffic in front of a goaltender, they’re going to stop it, and that’s what (Ferris goalie Logan Stein) did tonight,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said. “We just weren’t good enough to get it by him tonight ... credit to him.”
The Bulldogs (4-5, 2-1 in CCHA) got on the board first 51 seconds into the second period, with Marek Bradley scoring an easy tap-in goal on a 2-on-1.
Bradley then made it 2-0 at 8:12 of the second with a power-play goal.
The Mavericks’ Nathan Smith answered with a power-play goal at 11:24, but MSU wasn’t able to tie it despite applying good pressure for large portions of the second half of the game.
“They were hungrier to keep us out of those areas than we were to get to them,” Hastings said. “When you play on the perimeter against a good goaltender and a committed group that’s going to defend against you, that can happen.”
Shots on goal favored the Mavericks 32-30. McKay made 28 saves.
The Mavericks (6-3, 2-1 in CCHA) finish their series with the Bulldogs at 5:07 p.m. Saturday.
“You turn the page, you learn from it and you move on,” Hastings said. “But you have to learn from it.”
