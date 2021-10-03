AMHERST, MASS. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t have much going early.
Down 3-0 late in the second period, it sure seemed like the No. 5 Mavericks would have to settle for a series split with No. 1 UMass, as the Minutemen had defended their home ice as you’d expect from the defending national champions.
“We knew UMass would be making a push and they did ... we didn’t handle it very well,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview.
Everything changed with about five minutes remaining in the second period.
The Mavericks stunned the Minutemen with six unanswered goals, including five in the third, to secure a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center. MSU won the first game of the series 2-0 on Saturday.
After several minutes of sustained pressure, Nathan Smith scored MSU’s first goal on a breakaway at 18:48 of the second. Trailing 3-1 going into the third, there was life.
“I think the turning point in the game for us was Nathan Smith’s goal because it gave us a little bit of belief,” Hastings said. “Momentum is a crazy thing — when you have it, you want to hold on to it. If you don’t have it, you want to get it. It gave us a little momentum.”
Smith fired a wrist shot home to make it 3-2 at 4:28 of the third, and Ondrej Pavel tied it just 15 seconds later. Smith finished with two goals and an assist, after recording two assists last night.
“He put an imprint on tonight’s game,” Hastings said of Smith. “He was a special player tonight. ... I thought the rest of the players rallied around that.”
The scoring barrage continued at 10:14, when Smith delivered a nifty cross-ice pass to Jake Livingstone, who fired a wrist shot past UMass goalie Matt Murray. Julian Napravnik made it 5-3 just 63 seconds later.
Brendan Furry capped the scoring at 13:11, the fifth goal in less than 10 minutes.
Furry, Napravnik and Livingstone each finished with a goal and an assist. David Silye had two assists.
“For us to be successful this weekend, we needed a lot of people to contribute — with the puck and without it,” Hastings said. “We had that, and we were rewarded for it.”
Shots on goal favored MSU 45-22, and Dryden McKay made 19 saves. The MSU penalty kill was 5 for 5.
MSU (2-0) will host No. 2 St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
“It was a good weekend for us; it was a good start,” Hastings said. “But that’s just what it is — it’s just a start.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
