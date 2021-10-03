AMHERST, MASS. — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team didn’t have much going early.

Down 3-0 late in the second period, it sure seemed like the No. 5 Mavericks would have to settle for a series split with No. 1 UMass, as the Minutemen had defended their home ice as you’d expect from the defending national champions.

“We knew UMass would be making a push and they did ... we didn’t handle it very well,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said in a phone interview.

Everything changed with about five minutes remaining in the second period.

The Mavericks stunned the Minutemen with six unanswered goals, including five in the third, to secure a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center. MSU won the first game of the series 2-0 on Saturday.

Nathan Smith mug 2021-22

Nathan Smith

After several minutes of sustained pressure, Nathan Smith scored MSU’s first goal on a breakaway at 18:48 of the second. Trailing 3-1 going into the third, there was life.

“I think the turning point in the game for us was Nathan Smith’s goal because it gave us a little bit of belief,” Hastings said. “Momentum is a crazy thing — when you have it, you want to hold on to it. If you don’t have it, you want to get it. It gave us a little momentum.”

Smith fired a wrist shot home to make it 3-2 at 4:28 of the third, and Ondrej Pavel tied it just 15 seconds later. Smith finished with two goals and an assist, after recording two assists last night.

Julian Napravnik mug 2021-22

Julian Napravnik

“He put an imprint on tonight’s game,” Hastings said of Smith. “He was a special player tonight. ... I thought the rest of the players rallied around that.”

The scoring barrage continued at 10:14, when Smith delivered a nifty cross-ice pass to Jake Livingstone, who fired a wrist shot past UMass goalie Matt Murray. Julian Napravnik made it 5-3 just 63 seconds later.

Brendan Furry mug 2021-22

Brendan Furry

Brendan Furry capped the scoring at 13:11, the fifth goal in less than 10 minutes.

Furry, Napravnik and Livingstone each finished with a goal and an assist. David Silye had two assists.

“For us to be successful this weekend, we needed a lot of people to contribute — with the puck and without it,” Hastings said. “We had that, and we were rewarded for it.”

Shots on goal favored MSU 45-22, and Dryden McKay made 19 saves. The MSU penalty kill was 5 for 5.

MSU (2-0) will host No. 2 St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

“It was a good weekend for us; it was a good start,” Hastings said. “But that’s just what it is — it’s just a start.”

Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you