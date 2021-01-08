BEMIDJI — Through 55 minutes, it appeared the Minnesota State women's hockey team was following a familiar script.
Dominate the puck and shots on goal, but have nothing to show for it on the scoreboard.
That changed in the final five minutes, as the Mavericks scored twice to secure a 2-1 WCHA victory over Bemidji State Friday.
"It's a great confidence builder for our team ... we always talk about how there can be big plays early, big plays late, and we got some big plays late," MSU coach John Harrington said in a phone interview.
The Beavers scored first at 3:12 of the second, and it appeared that might hold.
However, Brittyn Fleming tied the score at 15:30 of the third period on a great individual effort. After skating almost the full length of the ice, Fleming was able to beat Beavers' goalie Kerigan Dowhy on a wrap-around. Lyndsey Howard assisted on the goal.
Just minutes later on the power play at 17:26, Tristen Truax ripped home a slap shot that just barely crossed the goal line. The goal stood after a lengthy review. Fleming and Kelsey King assisted on the goal.
"We talk a lot about getting people not just around the net, but in front of the goalie. Madison Mashuga got right in front of the goalie ... Tristen got it to the net, and it just kind of dribbled in there," Harrington said.
Shots on goal favored MSU 41-19. Calla Frank made 18 saves for the Mavericks.
MSU (3-7-1) will finish its series at Bemidji at 2:07 p.m. Saturday.
